NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning, Matt Ryan Comparison

TOKYO, JAPAN: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (L) passes the ball to running back Edgerrin James (R) during a workout at the Tokyo Dome, 05 August 2005. Colts will play against Atlanta Falcons in their preseason match "NFL Tokyo 2005" at the Dome on 06 Aug. AFP PHOTO/Kazuhiro NOGI (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

Few NFL quarterbacks in history, if any, have been praised more for their leadership than Peyton Manning.

But Colts owner Jim Irsay believes that quarterback Matt Ryan deserves to be mentioned in that same leadership air.

“I’ve been around a lot of leaders and I’d put him right up there with Peyton Manning," Irsay said.

That's some serious praise.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the bold comparison by the Colts owner.

"Only if he played like him too," one fan said.

"It’s probably comments like this that explains why Peyton barely acknowledges the Colts these days," one fan added.

"He has to stop saying things like this," one fan said.

"Hall of Famer!!!" another fan wrote.

The Colts are 3-2-1 on the 2022 season, set to take on the Titans on Sunday afternoon.