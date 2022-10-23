NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning, Matt Ryan Comparison
Few NFL quarterbacks in history, if any, have been praised more for their leadership than Peyton Manning.
But Colts owner Jim Irsay believes that quarterback Matt Ryan deserves to be mentioned in that same leadership air.
“I’ve been around a lot of leaders and I’d put him right up there with Peyton Manning," Irsay said.
That's some serious praise.
NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the bold comparison by the Colts owner.
"Only if he played like him too," one fan said.
"It’s probably comments like this that explains why Peyton barely acknowledges the Colts these days," one fan added.
"He has to stop saying things like this," one fan said.
"Hall of Famer!!!" another fan wrote.
The Colts are 3-2-1 on the 2022 season, set to take on the Titans on Sunday afternoon.