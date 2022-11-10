NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning's Award Show Performance

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Hosts Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan speak onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage) Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Legendary quarterback Peyton Manning hosted the 56th Annual CMA Awards show on Wednesday night with Luke Bryan.

Throughout the CMA Awards show, Peyton took a few shots at his brother Eli. He even brought out Zeb Ross to dance to "Rocky Top."

Bryan wasn't a fan of that move because he's a Georgia fan. However, he can't really get mad about it since his Bulldogs dismantled the Volunteers last weekend.

The rest of the sports world, meanwhile, thought Manning's comments and stunts on Wednesday night were entertaining.

Some people have even said Manning should host every CMA show from this point forward.

"Let Peyton Manning host every country music award show," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "Peyton Manning had great timing on the field but he's got great comedic timing - needs to have his own comedy show."

"Peyton Manning for President and All Time Awards Show Host," one person tweeted.

Manning referred to the CMA Awards as the "Super Bowl of country music."

If presented the chance to host the CMA Awards again in the future, we'd imagine Manning would jump at the opportunity.