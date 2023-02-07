NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning's Tom Brady Announcement

INDIANAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts greets Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 15, 2009 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts won the game 35-34. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tom Brady commemorated his retirement by talking to his former rival, Peyton Manning.

Along with Bill Belichick and Rob Gronkowski, Brady invited Manning onto Monday's recording of his Let's Go! podcast on SiriusXM. During their conversation, Manning said he joined the Denver Broncos after 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts to keep competing against Brady.

"I easily could've gone to a couple of NFC teams," Manning said, via Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus. "I played against Tom a bunch and I knew eventually you're gonna have to play them. Let me at least try to earn it."

Fans responded to Manning's comment while considering the missed opportunity of the two legends meeting in the Super Bowl.

"The post Brady retirement stories are gonna be insane," a fan speculated.

"Again, the whole 'player doesn't want to go to a hard division/conference' is total nonsense," a fan said.

"Never forget that the Mannings are a combined 5-2 against Brady in the playoffs," a fan said.

"A [Peyton vs.] Brady Super Bowl would’ve been legendary," a fan remarked.

"A Super Bowl with the two would have been one of the most watched games ever," another fan suggested.

Brady's teams won 11 of 17 meetings against Manning. However, Manning's Broncos bested Brady's New England Patriots in two AFC Championship Game encounters.

Since Manning stayed in the AFC, he never got to face Brady in a Super Bowl. He left that job to Eli.

Manning said he wrote a letter congratulating Brady on his retirement last year before his former on-field nemesis returned for his 23rd season.

"I'm not writing you another letter," Manning told Brady. "That one counts for this year as well. That's all I can do. I can't pour out my heart and soul and write this serious, heartfelt letter twice."

Manning asserted that if this retirement doesn't stick either, Brady has "earned the right to do what he wants to do." However, Brady interrupted to confirm "it is" the end this time.