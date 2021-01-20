NFL World Reacts To Philip Rivers Retirement News

On Wednesday morning while most of the country was focused on the impending Inauguration, one of the best quarterbacks to ever play football decided to hang up his cleats.

Longtime Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers announced his retirement to a longtime writer from the Chargers beat. In an exclusive interview with Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Rivers said it was “just time” for him to walk away.

“What has helped me come to this (decision) is the growing desire to coach high school football,” Rivers told Acee. “That’s what I’ve always wanted to do. It’s been growing. I can’t wait.”

Of course, the NFL world couldn’t help by smile as they took time to look back on an historic career. Rivers was one of the best to ever play the game and he heard from every corner of the NFL world after his retirement announcement.

I’ll never forget lining up for a play and Phil pointing to one of our linebackers and telling him he was lined up wrong based off the blitz we were about to run and being 100% correct about it haha. One of the smartest I’ve ever played against and a hell of a competitor. https://t.co/1AZxyvDafu — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 20, 2021

The NFL lost a trash talking legend 😂 Happy retirement, Philip Rivers. (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/Hc60Hl8lXE — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 20, 2021

So what is Rivers going to do now that he’s retired from the game of football? Well, he won’t be stepping away form the game for good.

Rivers will become the head football of St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama, which hired Rivers last spring.

The former No. 4 overall pick finishes his career with 63,440 yards passing, 421 touchdowns and 209 interceptions. After he and Eli Manning’s retirement, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is the last man standing from the 2004 quarterback draft class.

Thanks for the memories, Phil.