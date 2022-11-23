NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Tom Brady's Son

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Even following his divorce to longtime wife Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady is making family a priority.

On Wednesday, Brady had his oldest son, Jack, with him at practice with the Buccaneers.

"My inspiration," Brady wrote in a photo posted on Instagram. The photo shows Brady watching his son playing quarterback at practice.

The NFL world is loving the adorable, heartwarming moment from Brady.

"Super cool father-son shot of Tom Brady and son Jack at Bucs practice today, from Brady’s Instagram," Greg Auman wrote.

It's a really cool photo and one that Brady will surely look back on fondly for years to come.

"Jack Brady has a cannon. Can't wait til the Patriots draft him with the 199th pick and dominate the NFL for another 20 years," one fan wrote.

"The Tom Brady vs Jack Brady matchups in 8 years are going to be insane!" one fan added.

"JACK BRADY get to know the Name," another fan added.

"My man," Deion Sanders added.

"Homie gonna take over the league and get payback on all the people who ruined his childhood," one fan admitted.

Brady, 45, has said that family will be his priority moving forward.

“Thanksgiving, it’s always time for family,” Brady said, via Us Weekly. “When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable. You know what I mean?

"It’s just, I’m here in my 23rd season, looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving, and obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career."