NFL World Reacts To Player's Guaranteed Victory

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 17: The Jumbotron gives a crowd noise decibel reading of 118.3 during a game between the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings on November 17, 2019 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

NFL fans like when players exude confidence, but guaranteeing victory is usually a step too far.

Courtesy of the St. Paul Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson, wide receiver Jalen Reagor promised a Minnesota Vikings win over the Detroit Lions this Sunday to clinch the NFC North.

Fans might see this decree in a different light if coming from Justin Jefferson, but Reagor has six catches this season. The former first-round pick has played 40 snaps on Minnesota's offense.

One fan joked that Reagor is the student who got an "A" in a group project without doing any work. Another said Tomasson could have asked "a fan on the street" who contributed as much as the 23-year-old.

A Lions fan claimed he's in for "a rude awakening" against a team that's won four of the last five games. Others wonder if Reagor just secured a Vikings loss.

Some might see the 10-2 Vikings besting the 5-7 Lions as a bold proclamation. But Vegas disagrees; Detroit is actually favored by 2.5 points.

Both teams have played close games all year to contrasting results. While the Vikings are 9-0 in games decided by one score, the Lions are 2-5. All five losses, including a 28-24 shortcoming at Minnesota, have come against teams with a winning record.

There's at least a solid chance Reagor sweats out another tight finish. He may never live it down from Lions fans if they win.