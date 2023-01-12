NFL World Reacts To Players' Micah Parson Decision

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 21: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs (not in photo) during the third quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The NFL Players Association named its All-Pro team Wednesday. Some prominent stars are bound to fall short when honoring the game's elite performers.

Micah Parsons had another superb season for the Dallas Cowboys, but the two edge-rusher spots went to Nick Bosa and Myles Garrett.

Parsons claimed he wasn't focused on the All-Pro team while posting about the All-Pro team on Twitter.

"Man I’m in playoff mode fu** that list! Congrats to those that made it tho! They deserve it," Parsons wrote.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Datson was among those wondering about Parsons' exclusion. Some Cowboys fans hope Parsons' perceived snub will motivate him more for Monday's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, not everyone thinks it's unjust for the NFLPA to honor two other superstar defenders instead.

Parsons finished his second season with 13.5 sacks, 27 quarterback hits, and three fumble recoveries. Garrett and Bosa tied for an NFL-leading 18.5 sacks.

Per Pro Football Focus, Parsons earned the second-highest rating (91.6) among edge rushers behind Garrett (92.6). Yet Bosa didn't trail fall behind in third at 90.9.

There were three highly deserving candidates, but only two spots for them.

Parsons can move past the snub by leading the Cowboys to their first playoff victory in four years Monday night.