NFL World Reacts To Player's Mom, Analyst Drama

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Current NFL player Emmanuel Acho visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl 51 Radio Row at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Annie Apple, the mother of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple, and former NFL linebacker-turned-media personality Emmanuel Acho are feuding online.

It started last night after Acho, who has been critical of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the past, did some trolling of the young signal caller following Los Angeles' collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After Apple called Acho's post "tacky" for a "so-called media guy," the FS1 host responded by reminding her that her son has used social media in the past to call out his NFL counterparts.

Apple then countered by going for the jugular.

"You’re so called media guy who did s--t in the league constantly trashing Herbert & other guys doing more than your bum ass ever dreamed," she tweeted. "Then you’re bringing up my son. I’m sure your mom is proud you’ve carved out a niche being racists favorite negro tho. Congrats? What a Clown."

Apple's personal body blows in her latest tweet have caught the attention of other Twitter users.

"Y'all wanna see a dead body?" one said.

"In favor of this being the attitude for all family members of players to sports talking heads," added another.

"Good lord," said another commenter.

"Damn Annie," said a fourth person.

"This went 0-100," a fifth tweeter said matter-of-factly.

Acho has not responded to Annie Apple's latest salvo, though he did attempt to clarify his controversial description of Justin Herbert as a "social media quarterback."