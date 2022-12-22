NFL World Reacts To Player's Shocking Injury Decision

CINCINNATI - SEPTEMBER 26: General view of Paul Brown Stadium during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 26, 2004 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Ravens defeated the Bengals 23-9. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Trey Hendrickson will test the limits of pain management this Saturday.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the defensive end plans to play against the New England Patriots despite breaking his wrist two weeks ago.

Some fans celebrated the 28-year-old for getting back on the field as the Bengals vie for the AFC North title.

However, others think it's a foolish and dangerous decision.

Hendrickson finished Cincinnati's Week 14 win over the Cleveland Browns despite suffering the injury.

"We had to win that game," Hendrickson said, per the Cincinnati Enquirer's Kelsey Conway. "It was one of those things where you have to step up to the plate and get through it, but I definitely knew something was wrong."

Recently named to his second straight Pro Bowl, Hendrickson has six sacks and 22 quarterback hits. While his desire to help the team is commendable, the Bengals should prioritize his health.

The game starts Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.