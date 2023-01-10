NFL World Reacts To Playoff Game Referee Assignments

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts to the referee during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

On Monday, the NFL officially assigned its officiating crews for the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Alex Kemp will handle Saturday afternoon's game between the 49ers and Seahawks. Shawn Smith will then handle the Chargers-Jaguars game on Saturday night.

Brad Allen will officiate the Bills-Dolphins game, Adrian Hill will call the Giants-Vikings matchup, and Clay Martin will handle Sunday night's showdown between the Bengals and Ravens.

Monday night's game between the Buccaneers and Cowboys will be officiated by Craig Wrolstad and his crew.

This announcement from the NFL sparked a handful of reactions on Twitter.

"Alex Kemp reffing Seahawks-49ers," Bob Condotta tweeted. "Maybe oddly he has done 2 other Seahawks games last 2 years, both against the 49ers --- the Thursday night loss here last month and Seattle's win over 49ers in Seattle in Dec., 2021."

"Congratulations Brad Allen," one person wrote. "Calling Miami-Buffalo on wild card week."

"Hope they aren’t the refs who officiated the Browns Steelers game, that was an embarrassment," another person wrote.

The NFL moved to five alternates for the first round of the postseason in 2020.

Officials who are working alternate assignments are still eligible for an on-field role in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.