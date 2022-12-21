NFL World Reacts To Potential Major Show Cancelation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Andrew Siciliano speaks on Media Row for the Super Bowl LVI at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The NFL world might have one less Red Zone channel in 2023 and beyond.

According to Front Office Sports, with Google's YouTube in talks to acquire the "Sunday Ticket" package starting next year, the DirecTV Sunday Ticket Red Zone channel might be no more.

The DirecTV Red Zone, hosted by Andrew Siciliano, launched in 2005. NFL Network's popular RedZone channel debuted four years later.

"Hosted by Scott Hanson, the newer Red Zone is also hugely popular. Many fans say they’re unable to watch Sunday games any other way," wrote Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy.

McCarthy cautioned that no final Red Zone decision has been made. Still, some are getting nostalgic at the possibility of the DirecTV version being discontinued.

"They better not be taking @AndrewSiciliano away from us on Sundays," one fan said on Twitter.

"When I had DirecTV, Red Zone Channel with Andrew Siciliano launched first. Then two years later, NFL Network launched RedZone with Scott Hanson. I felt Red Zone Channel was the only way to watch the NFL," said Awful Announcing's Ken Fang.

Other fans are just learning today that there are two separate Red Zones.

"TIL there are two Red Zones," one tweeted.

"I had no idea there were two separate versions of this," another admitted.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Tuesday that Google was in "advanced talks" to acquire the "Sunday Ticket" subscription package. DirecTV has owned the service since its inception in 1995.