NFL World Reacts To Powerful Message On Tuesday
The entire NFL continues to come together in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
Hamlin collapsed during last night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He suffered a cardiac arrest, and needed CPR and an AED to restore his heartbeat on the field.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the 24-year-old second-year pro remains in critical condition in intensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
In a display of unity, all 32 NFL teams changed their Twitter profile pictures to the message "Pray for Damar" with Hamlin's No. 3.
A small gesture, no doubt, but a powerful one that has drawn praise from NFL fans.
"The sports community brings people together and when a player needs the community the community shows out in full force." one fan wrote. "Still praying for Damar and his family!"
"Bigger then football," said a 49ers fan.
"The unity is incredible," added a Bills diehard.
"This is so cool. Everyone's pulling for you Damar!" another person wrote.
"Obviously never want a situation like this to happen, but cool to see the unity across the country to support something bigger than a game," echoed another.
Hopefully we get some more good news about Hamlin's condition in the coming days.