NFL World Reacts To Powerful Message On Tuesday

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Fans look on as the ambulance leaves carrying Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after he collapsed after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The entire NFL continues to come together in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin collapsed during last night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He suffered a cardiac arrest, and needed CPR and an AED to restore his heartbeat on the field.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the 24-year-old second-year pro remains in critical condition in intensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

In a display of unity, all 32 NFL teams changed their Twitter profile pictures to the message "Pray for Damar" with Hamlin's No. 3.

A small gesture, no doubt, but a powerful one that has drawn praise from NFL fans.

"The sports community brings people together and when a player needs the community the community shows out in full force." one fan wrote. "Still praying for Damar and his family!"

"Bigger then football," said a 49ers fan.

"The unity is incredible," added a Bills diehard.

"This is so cool. Everyone's pulling for you Damar!" another person wrote.

"Obviously never want a situation like this to happen, but cool to see the unity across the country to support something bigger than a game," echoed another.

Hopefully we get some more good news about Hamlin's condition in the coming days.