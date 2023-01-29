NFL World Reacts To Pregame Jerry Rice Video

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice looks on prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Jerry Rice traveled to Lincoln Financial Field to watch his San Francisco 49ers face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

The former star receiver went onto the field wearing a hat that said "GOAT Fuel" and a chain with a 49ers helmet hanging around his neck. But the legend didn't stop there.

Rice put four rings (three Super Bowls, one Hall of Fame) on his fingers and posed for the Eagles fans.

Fans responded to Rice flexing his hardware in hostile territory.

"THE GOAT," one fan decreed.

"Legend," another fan said.

" I wanna be like Jerry when I grow up," a fan wrote.

"This is what we are playing for," a fan said.

Rice has more Super Bowl appearances (four) and wins (three) than the Eagles, who hope to capture their fourth NFC title and second championship. First, they must get past a 49ers team riding a 12-game winning streak.

FOX will televise the NFC Championship Game, which kicks off at 3 p.m. ET.