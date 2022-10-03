NFL World Reacts To President Trump, Brett Favre News

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: U.S. President Donald Trump walks off Marine One, on the South Lawn of the White House on July 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump golfed with former NFL quarterback great Brett Favre over the weekend at Trump National Golf Club. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, former United States president Donald Trump is now being mentioned in the Mississippi welfare scandal with legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

On Monday, it was reported that Favre hired one of Trump's former White House advisers to represent him.

"Brett Favre has a hired a new, high-powered attorney to represent him in the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal: Eric Herschmann, who helped clear former Pres Trump in his first impeachment trial," Michelle Steele tweeted.

Axios first reported the big news.

Favre, one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history and a Mississippi native, is accused of misusing state welfare funds.

His new high-powered attorney will attempt to make this scandal go away.

NFL fans aren't too surprised that Favre hired one of Trump's lawyers. Trump reportedly played golf with Favre during his presidency.

Fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"Of course, sounds about right!!!" one fan wrote.

"But of course. Birds of a feather," another fan wrote.

"Hiring a lawyer who happens to have been subpoenaed by the January 6th select committee seems like a poor strategy... Herschmann dropped Trump after the 2020 election, growing critical of efforts to overturn results. History usually repeats itself, no?" another fan wrote.

"Of course he is... wouldn't expect anything less from this bizarro world," one fan added.

This scandal continues to get weirder and weirder, right?