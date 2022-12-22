NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Quarterback Announcement

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 27: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and the AFC celebrate a defensive stop during the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 27, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The NFL announced on Wednesday night its quarterbacks for the 2022-23 Pro Bowl Game.

There are some historic selections.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is making his first Pro Bowl appearance. He's having one heck of a season with the NFC West franchise.

"Seahawks QB Geno Smith has been named to the first Pro Bowl of his career in his 10th season. By reaching the Pro Bowl and throwing 20 TD passes this season, Smith earned a $500K incentive. He'll cash in for much more money as a free agent this offseason," ESPN's Field Yates tweeted.

Here are the full quarterback picks for the upcoming Pro Bowl game:

It's hard to argue with these selections, right?

How do you feel about the NFL's selections for the 2022-23 Pro Bowl game?