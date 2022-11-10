NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Running Back Getting Cut

INDIANAPOLIS - SEPTEMBER 21: A general view of Lucas Oil Stadium before a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts on September 21, 2008 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Although the Indianapolis Colts are hurting at running back, they released a former rising star whose career has gone downhill.

On Thursday, the team released Phillip Lindsay and signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad.

Lindsay began his career by making the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie and exceeding 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first two seasons. However, he fell out of favor with the Denver Broncos in 2020.

After receiving limited reps with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins last year, Lindsay played three games with the Colts this season. Some fans are baffled by the 28-year-old's decline while wondering why Indianapolis had no use for him.

The Colts had already elevated Lindsay from the practice squad three times, so they would have needed to add him to the active roster. With Jonathan Taylor on track to return from an ankle injury, they instead gave Lindsay's practice squad spot to Funk.

Lindsay gained 68 yards on 21 touches. Even with Taylor inactive, Lindsay received only one carry on nine snaps in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots.

With Deon Jackson experiencing a knee injury, the Colts could lean heavily on Taylor if he returns to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10.