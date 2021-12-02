NFL World Reacts To The Pro Bowl Voting Numbers

On Thursday, the NFL released the top five vote-getters for the 2022 Pro Bowl. At the top of the list is none other than Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor with 126,381 votes.

Taylor should be in the running for the MVP award this season, so it makes sense that he’s the top vote-getter. Second on the list for Pro Bowl voting is Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce with 121,807 votes.

The third-highest vote-getter for the 2022 Pro Bowl is Cooper Kupp. He’s having a sensational season with the Los Angeles Rams.

Myles Garrett, the league-leader in sacks, has more votes (113,980) than any other defensive player. At this moment, he’s ranked fourth for Pro Bowl voting.

Rounding out the top five is the legendary Tom Brady. Though he doesn’t participate in Pro Bowls, he always receives votes from his fans.

Overall, it seems like NFL fans are upset that Kelce has more votes than every player in the league outside of Taylor. His numbers this season are impressive, but he has dealt with some uncharacteristic drops.

My man JT leading the pacc💪🏾 https://t.co/3DkLzChJKH — Tray D🎭 (@blr_drocc) December 2, 2021

Its a travesty that Kelce is that high. https://t.co/9AiKBkkJDz — Robert (@necrogamesage) December 2, 2021

People like Travis Kelce 🤢 https://t.co/vPKKZobuQl — 🇵🇱 7-4 Covid Calfboys (@KupDeville816) December 2, 2021

NFL fans are glad that Taylor is receiving a lot of support this season. He enters Week 13 with 1,205 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns.

Pro Bowl voting runs until Dec. 16, which means there’s time for fans to shake up the top five.