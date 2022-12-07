Look: NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Voting Results

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins jogs out of the tunnel onto the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The NFL provided an update on the fan voting for the Pro Bowl. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is leading the charge with 138,390 votes.

Tagovailoa is having a strong season in Miami, completing 68.1 percent of his passes for 2,859 yards with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Clearly, fans are enjoying Tagovailoa's breakout season. He has more votes than Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and star teammate Tyreek Hill.

Most fans believe Tagovailoa deserves all the support that he's getting.

"As he should," one fan said.

Another fan commented, "Tua haters in shambles."

Dolphins fans are hoping that Tagovailoa won't have to worry about Pro Bowl festivities. That's because they want to see the left-handed gunslinger in the Super Bowl.

Tagovailoa will have a chance to showcase his skillset on national television this weekend.

The Dolphins will face the Chargers this Sunday night in an intriguing AFC showdown.