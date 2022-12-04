NFL World Reacts To Racy Erin Andrews Photo

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Erin Andrews visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on October 01, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Prominent sideline reporter Erin Andrews likes to stay in shape, much like the athletes she covers.

“I work in football, right? So, I look at a lot of these guys, that I cover, and having a front row seat to the best and fastest and talented athletes out there, and how they take care of their bodies, the way they train, what they eat," she told Muscle and Fitness in 2021, adding, "I’m 43, and watching a 44-year-old Tom Brady kinda shocks everybody week in and week out … that really motivates me.”

This weekend, some of Andrews' top swimsuit shots went viral on social media, thanks to Yahoo! Sports.

Erin Andrews/Instagram.

Andrews, one of the best sideline reporters in football, was trending on social media.

NFL fans have long been admirers of Andrews and her work.

"Seriously a postcard," one fan wrote of the photos.

"She’s influencinggggg 💁‍♀️," another fan wrote.

"👏👏," one fan added.

"❤️❤️," another fan wrote on social media.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers speaks with Erin Andrews following a victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Andrews will be back to work on Sunday afternoon.