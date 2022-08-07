NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams greets his fiance Veronika Khomyn as his mother, Cindy McVay looks on before the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

It's been quite the year for Sean McVay.

The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February.

A more important ring came later in the year, though.

Sean McVay married his longtime fiancee, Veronika Khomyn. Sean and Veronika met during his time coaching in Washington, where she attended school at nearby George Mason University.

Veronika McVay recently enjoyed some time out on a boat.

"Sean McVay won the Super Bowl but he won bigger when he got married," one fan joked.

"McVay is a lucky guy," another fan added.

"That is an absolutely amazing view!! The ocean looks amazing too," another fan wrote.

It's good to be Sean McVay.