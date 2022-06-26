NFL World Reacts To Racy Tom Brady, Gisele Video

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen continue to share more and more on social media.

That was not always the case with the superstar NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife, but in recent years, Brady and Gisele have become much more open on social media.

Earlier this month, Gisele shared a video of Brady in his underwear to promote his new brand.

That might be a it much, Tom and Gisele, but we respect the commitment to content.

"Collection underwear so weird dawg lol," one fan joked.

"I hope Tom Brady walks in the door tonight & Gisele tells him to take the garbage out and yells at him about his underwear on the floor," another fan joked.

Brady, meanwhile, appears to be committed to the bit.

Respect, Tom.