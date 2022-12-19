NFL World Reacts To Raiders Cheerleader Photo

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 23: Members of the Las Vegas Raiderettes cheerleading squad perform during the Raiders' game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Texans 38-20. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are going viral on Sunday night for their epic win over the New England Patriots.

Las Vegas stunned New England with a crazy comeback win on Sunday night. The game came down to a final play. It was truly incredible.

While the Raiders are going viral for their play on the field, their cheerleaders are going viral off of it.

One Raiders cheerleader, Maddie, has been trending on social media.

The NFL World is very much in favor of Maddie trending on social media.

"Yes Maddie, our Christmas queen 💚❤️🎄," one fan wrote.

"BEST time of the year!!! 😍✨🎄❤️" another fan added.

"Our Christmas queen!!" another fan wrote on social media.

"Maddie described in a single photo 😍" one fan added on social media.

The Raiders have certainly had a lot to celebrate lately, both on and off the field.

Las Vegas improved to 6-8 on the year with the win.