NFL Announces Christmas Day Game: Fans React

Last month, NFL vice president of broadcasting Mike North revealed that three games will be played on Christmas Day this season. On Tuesday, the league unveiled one of the three matchups.

The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks will square off on Christmas in what should be an exciting game. Kickoff is currently scheduled at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Nickelodeon.

Los Angeles should have a lot of hype surrounding its team this year considering it just won the Super Bowl. Denver is also an intriguing team simply because it acquired Russell Wilson in the offseason.

Unsurprisingly, the NFL world can't wait to watch the Broncos and Seahawks go face to face in a prime-time matchup.

"This is exciting," Blaine Grisak of Downtown Rams said.

"This one will be a fun one," one fan tweeted.

"Christmas might be better than Thanksgiving with NFL games," another fan wrote.

Last season, the NFL had two games slated for Christmas Day. The first game between the Browns and Packers averaged 28.6 million viewers on FOX. As for the Cardinals-Colts game, that matchup averaged 12.6 million viewers on NFL Network.

The ratings for this year's Broncos-Rams game should be massive, especially if both teams are in the mix for a playoff spot.