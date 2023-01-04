NFL World Reacts To Reggie Bush's Major Suggestion

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 07: Former New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush reacts before the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest has shed a brighter spotlight on the significant risks attached to playing football.

Considering the danger associated with the sport, former running back Reggie Bush argued Tuesday that players should receive fully guaranteed contracts.

"NFL Players need and deserve guaranteed contracts," Bush wrote on Twitter. "There is a huge sacrifice placed on each player every time he steps on that field, and the fact that an owner can cut you at any given time and not pay you is crazy!!!"

Some fans echoed Bush's sentiment.

"This is the craziest part of the NFL," one fan wrote.

"Finally the truth bomb we’ve all been waiting for - the fact that the most dangerous sport to play doesn’t have guaranteed contracts is crazy," another fan said.

"NFL is the biggest sport in the country and has been for a couple decades," Natalie Weiner said. "Likely not going away in our lifetimes. Pay the players what they deserve for the risk they take on in the meantime."

"When negotiating, this should be part of the deal," a fan suggested for the next CBA. "If the money is not fully guaranteed, don’t sign and don’t play. If players did this on a massive scale, they would listen. If there are no players on the field nobody makes money. The players are the real power brokers."

Some fans may consider all NFL players millionaires, but that's often not the case.

As a sixth-round pick in 2021, Hamlin signed a four-year, $3.64 million deal with $160,476 guaranteed. Even in normal circumstances, the average NFL career lasts under four years.

Such a jarring situation showing the risks of football could motivate players to prioritize guaranteed contracts in future CBA talks. Yet it's not likely something the league would concede without a significant fight.