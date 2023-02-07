NFL World Reacts To Reporter's Absurd Super Bowl Question

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 28: In an aerial view of State Farm Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. State Farm Stadium will host the NFL Super Bowl LVII on February 12. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

"Must-win" is often improperly labeled to describe any meaningful sports game.

A Week 6 NFL matchup against a division rival is a big game, but the loser isn't done for the season. While Game 3 in a best-of-seven MLB, NBA, or NHL playoff series is often vital, it's not a true "must-win" contest since Game 4 is guaranteed either way.

The Super Bowl, however, is as "must-win" as a game can get.

Nobody needs Nick Sirianni to tell them that, but a reporter asked the Philadelphia Eagles head coach if he considers the Super Bowl 57 encounter with the Kansas City Chiefs a must-win game.

"Yeah," Sirianni flatly responded.

Fans fired off jokes after seeing the bizarre inquiry on Twitter.

"Dumbest question ever," a fan said.

"Good question [to be honest]. If they lose they can just rematch the week after," a fan said sarcastically.

"#Reporting," a fan commented.

"If only the question was, "talk to me about whether this game, the Super Bowl, is a must-win game,'" The Athletic's Ben Standig said.

"Can confirm that it is," Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files replied.

Maybe the reporter was thinking on a grander scale. Losing the Super Bowl would stink, but it wouldn't be the end of the world.

These aren't life-or-death stakes. It'd just be a disappointing ending to a great season.

But as far as football games go, the Super Bowl is pretty important.