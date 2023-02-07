Skip to main content
NFL World Reacts To Reporter's Absurd Super Bowl Question

An aerial view of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the site of Super Bowl LVII.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 28: In an aerial view of State Farm Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. State Farm Stadium will host the NFL Super Bowl LVII on February 12. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"Must-win" is often improperly labeled to describe any meaningful sports game.

A Week 6 NFL matchup against a division rival is a big game, but the loser isn't done for the season. While Game 3 in a best-of-seven MLB, NBA, or NHL playoff series is often vital, it's not a true "must-win" contest since Game 4 is guaranteed either way.

The Super Bowl, however, is as "must-win" as a game can get.

Nobody needs Nick Sirianni to tell them that, but a reporter asked the Philadelphia Eagles head coach if he considers the Super Bowl 57 encounter with the Kansas City Chiefs a must-win game.

"Yeah," Sirianni flatly responded.

Fans fired off jokes after seeing the bizarre inquiry on Twitter.

"Dumbest question ever," a fan said.

"Good question [to be honest]. If they lose they can just rematch the week after," a fan said sarcastically.

"#Reporting," a fan commented.

"If only the question was, "talk to me about whether this game, the Super Bowl, is a must-win game,'" The Athletic's Ben Standig said.

"Can confirm that it is," Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files replied.

Maybe the reporter was thinking on a grander scale. Losing the Super Bowl would stink, but it wouldn't be the end of the world. 

These aren't life-or-death stakes. It'd just be a disappointing ending to a great season.

But as far as football games go, the Super Bowl is pretty important.