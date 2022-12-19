NFL World Reacts To Reporter's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Getty Images.

Once upon a time, legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model Marisa Miller was a football sideline reporter.

Yes, you read that correctly. In fact, Miller once went viral for her sideline interview with Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers appeared to hit on Miller during their sideline interview back in the day.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the viral interview from years ago.

"How did he not go #1 after that interview!?" one fan wondered.

"He’d be cancelled in 2021 for this," another fan predicted.

"She was into it," another fan speculated.

Miller, though, is surely best known for her top swimsuit photos. Her "Body Paint" photoshoot is pretty iconic.

"Marisa was one of the last era super models. Genuine babe. Models today just aren't "super models". And of course, the artist turns photographer like everyone else these days. Even models," one fan added.

"Seeing Marisa in the really cool Rolling Stones artwork reminded me… I can’t always get what (or who) I want! WOW!" one fan added.

Miller is one of the most popular models in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue history.

Perhaps we'll see another swimsuit model turn into a sideline reporter moving forward.