NFL World Reacts To Rob Gronkowski Decision News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 01: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots warms up during Super Bowl LIII practice at Georgia Tech Brock Practice Facility on February 01, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is back in football.

Just not on the playing football.

Gronkowski, who's retired from his playing days, will be working as an analyst for Fox Sports for the remainder of the season.

The Hall of Fame tight end's first appearance will come on Sunday afternoon.

NFL fans are excited, though many are surprised that he still hasn't come out of retirement.

It doesn't seem like that's going to happen at this point, right?

"When Tom joins Fox I need him and Gronk in the booth together," one fan wrote.

"Let’s see if talking about football makes him miss it more…" one fan added.

"Bro we need u on field," another fan wrote.

"He is missed on that field," one fan added.

"Had me in the first four words," another fan admitted.

Brady and the Bucs, meanwhile, are set to take on the Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

They could use Gronk, that's for sure.