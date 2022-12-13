NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III's Apology

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: Robert Griffin III attends Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II event at the 2022 NFL Draft on April 27, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Activision) Jesse Grant/Getty Images

ESPN's Robert Griffin III had an unfortunate on-camera miscue during this week's Monday Night Football pregame show.

Speaking on Jalen Hurts proving his doubters wrong, Griffin accidentally used a word that is a disparaging term for Black people. On Tuesday, he issued an apology and clarified that he intended to say "bug-a-boos" but misspoke.

"Yooooo, Definitely need to clarify this. THIS IS NOT WHAT I MEANT TO SAY," Griffin tweeted. "Was trying to say “those Bug-A-Boos” in reference to haters and doubters. Regardless of my intention, I understand the historical context of the term that came out of my mouth and I apologize."

Some are praising Griffin for his apology, while others have been less receptive.

"This is how you issue an apology. And it's spot on. Sometimes the mouth is an interesting portal that speaks lightly into the world what many will not forgive," one man tweeted.

"I think it was a Freudian slip. #thinkbeforeyouspeak," another countered.

"RGIII takes a lot of risks on live television. Sometimes those payoff and he makes us laugh, sometimes he makes us shake our heads. I hope this was an honest mistake, and we can all move on," said a third.

"You are really a clown," offered up a fourth person.

"You cant be serious," chimed in a fifth.

Griffin is in his second season as an analyst for ESPN.