NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III's "Sleeper" Team

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Each NFL season, a "sleeper" team emerges and outperforms expectations. NFL analyst Robert Griffin III has that team in mind: the Las Vegas Raiders.

"We are SLEEPING on the Raiders," he said. "Everyone is enamored with the Chargers and 6x Reigning AFC WEST Champion Chiefs for good reason, but the @Raiders are a PLAYOFF TEAM THAT GOT BETTER! Trading for Davante Adams and signing Chandler Jones was HUGE! Now Josh McDaniels has to deliver."

Is anyone really "sleeping" on the Raiders right now?

ESPN's Louis Riddick is well aware of the talent the Raiders currently possess.

"Who is sleeping? They made the playoffs last year and improved the roster for 2022. They have play makers. Yes. And pass rush. Yes. We will see about the OL and secondary," he commented.

RG3, meanwhile, is seeing a bit too much love for the Chargers.

"Our colleagues," Griffin III fired back. "Everyone picking the Chargers and talking about teams that didn’t sniff the playoffs last year because it’s the trendy pick. Raiders beat the Chargers to go to the playoffs last year. Its let’s see about EVERY team in the NFL. We gotta show the Raiders more love."

The reality is no one knows how the AFC West is going to shape about. Any of the four teams can win the division. And it's likely one or maybe even two AFC West teams snag Wild Card spots.

Betting on the Raiders is a tricky endeavor with what's going on in the division right now.