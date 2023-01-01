NFL World Reacts To Robert Kraft Unhappy Report

Fans have grown increasingly frustrated over the New England Patriots' offense this season. Robert Kraft reportedly shares that displeasure.

NBC Sports Boston's Albert Breer said Sunday that the Patriots owner is "not happy" with the team's offensive coaching staff.

"That could lead to shuffling at more than just the play-caller spot," Breer said. "We could be talking about a new coordinator coming in with multiple new position coaches. I think there are several guys on the staff that are gonna be reviewed after the year."

The Patriots, who never named an official offensive coordinator, ranked 24th in total offense entering Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Given those struggles, fans aren't surprised to learn of Kraft's supposed discontent. They share that sentiment and hope he acts to ensure change in 2023.

"You and me both Robert, you and me both," a fan wrote on Twitter.

"He shouldn't be," another fan commented. "He needs to take control of it & do something about it."

"GASP no way really!?" a fan joked.

"Gee, I would think he'd be ecstatic with their awesome offense," another fan said sarcastically.

Those frustrated have peeked with New England losing four of its last five games after salvaging a 10-3 win over the New York Jets by returning a punt for a touchdown.

There's a growing belief Bill Belichick will bring back Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien next year. The Patriots would hope that reunion goes better than adding Matt Patricia and Joe Judge this year.

New England and Miami are tied 7-7 at halftime in a Week 17 game with substantial playoff implications.