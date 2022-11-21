NFL World Reacts To Robert Saleh Not Committing To Zach Wilson

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets is chased out of the pocket against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Robert Saleh has seen enough of Zach Wilson to reconsider his quarterback situation.

When speaking to reporters Monday, per SNY's Connor Hughes, the New York Jets head coach wouldn't commit to starting Wilson in their Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears.

In one of the worst performances of his career's underwhelming start, Wilson led the Jets to 103 total yards -- two in the second half -- with nine completed passes. They punted 10 times in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots.

Saleh hasn't made a decision, nor did he specify if he'd turn to Mike White or Joe Flacco if benching Wilson. However, most onlookers felt he's right to at least contemplate a quarterback change as Wilson holds back a team with playoff aspirations.

Saleh will have a tough time turning back to the 23-year-old if he benches Wilson now. The organization might not be ready to give up on last year's No. 2 overall pick.

Yet Wilson's poor performance cost them a crucial game against the New England Patriots, who now match the Jets' 6-4 record with two head-to-head victories. The Jets have four road games against teams with a winning record (Bills, Dolphins, Vikings, and Seahawks) left on their schedule.

Plenty of fans have lost confidence in Wilson navigating those opponents to end the NFL's longest playoff drought. It remains to be seen if Saleh will pull Wilson from the starting job.