NFL World Reacts To Roger Goodell Contract Rumors

BLOOMINGTON, MN - FEBRUARY 05: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on February 5, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII 41-33 on February 4th. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

At this moment, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has two years left on his contract. Though he plans on signing an extension, there could be an interesting stipulation added to his new deal.

According to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, some NFL owners are asking whether or not Goodell's new contract should include a succession plan.

"A source familiar with the discussions that occurred toward the end of their meeting said some owners asked if a succession planning obligation should be written into his next contract and if the new deal should be viewed as a bridge to the next commissioner," Kaplan wrote.

Kaplan named NFL media chief Brian Rolapp, executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, and head of events Peter O’Reilly as potential successors.

Does this mean Goodell's days are numbered? Not exactly, but some fans believe that's the case.

"Count your days, Roger," one fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "We need a new commissioner."

Goodell began his tenure as the commissioner of the NFL in 2006. Eventually, he'll have to step down from that role.

If the NFL wants to keep its operation moving without any hiccups for the foreseeable future, creating a succession plan wouldn't be a bad idea.