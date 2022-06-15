NFL World Reacts To Roger Goodell Testifying News

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 30: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a press conference during Super Bowl LIII Week at the NFL Media Center inside the Georgia World Congress Center on January 30, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has made his decision regarding the June 22 hearing. He has accepted the House Oversight Committee's invitation to testify.

Goodell will appear remotely for the hearing.

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, meanwhile, has declined this opportunity. His attorney, Karen Patton Seymour, claims her client would've testified if the committee changed the date of the hearing

Now that we officially know Goodell will testify for this hearing regarding the Commanders' workplace culture, the NFL world can't wait to see what happens.

"Well this just escalated," Commanders insider Chad Ryan tweeted.

"Worst case scenario for Dan," Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch said. "Roger gets to control the narrative now - and things haven’t been warm and fuzzy between the two recently."

The NFL fined Washington $10 million in 2021 for having a "highly unprofessional" workplace culture for female employees.

Lisa Banks and Debra Katz represent at least 40 former Commanders employees who are involved in this matter. They released a statement on Wednesday regarding Snyder's decision to not testify.

"We, along with our clients, are disappointed but not surprised that Dan Snyder does not have the courage to appear voluntarily," they said. "We fully expect the Committee will issue a subpoena to compel Mr. Snyder to appear. It is time that Mr. Snyder learns that he is not above the law."

This hearing is currently slated for next Wednesday.