NFL World Reacts To Roger Goodell 'Warning' News

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 7, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to issue a warning this Tuesday to all 32 owners about tampering and tanking.

Last week, the NFL disciplined the Miami Dolphins for violating the integrity of the game. Not only did they have draft picks taken away from them, team owner Stephen Ross was fined $1.5 million.

The league discovered that Miami had "impermissible communications" with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

Additionally, the NFL discovered that Ross made comments in 2019 about the Dolphins' draft position being more important than their record.

Even though Goodell will address the owners about tampering and tanking, no one expects this tactic to work.

Regardless of what Goodell says today, the NFL world believes tampering will occur for years to come.

The only way Goodell can really stop tampering or tanking is by seriously penalizing teams when they get caught.

Taking away draft picks from the Dolphins is a step in the right direction, but suspending Ross for just a few months doesn't do much.