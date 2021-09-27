NFL World Reacts To Rookie Quarterback Performances

The 2021 NFL season is only a few weeks old, but one thing is already certain: the rookie quarterbacks have not played well.

On Sunday, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Mac Jones were all dealt convincing losses. Lawrence and Wilson are currently tied for the league lead in interceptions with seven.

Meanwhile, Justin Fields spent Sunday afternoon running for his life while taking nine sacks from the Cleveland Browns. It’s been tough sledding for rookies so far this season.

One analyst thinks that should make what Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did last season all the more impressive.

“The rookie quarterbacks have had a rough go of it this year,” NFL analyst Pete Prisco said. “It makes what Justin Herbert did last season so much more impressive. He is the real deal.”

While the rookies are struggling, one analyst doesn’t think they should be benched just yet. They need all the experience they can get.

“Yes, the NFL rookie quarterbacks are not playing well at all,” former NFL executive Andrew Brandt said. “But I still believe they should be playing. They were going to play like this whenever they got on the field; why not experience it now rather than later this year or next year?”

Yes, the NFL rookie quarterbacks are not playing well at all. But I still believe they should be playing.

Justin Herbert made the game look easy as a rookie, but that happens only in the rarest of occasions.

The struggles from this year’s crop of rookie quarterbacks is much more common. Whether or not they can improve moving forward is the big question.