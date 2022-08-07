NFL World Reacts To Rumored Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend Photo

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be in a new relationship.

According to reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback has moved on from his failed engagement to Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley.

Rodgers is now rumored to be dating a woman named Blu. Her Instagram handle is @bluofearth.

Rodgers' rumored girlfriend was a big fan of his story on a recent podcast episode, in which he opened up about his use of psychedelics.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

"I refuse to jinx the good change that is underway in Detroit, but after the last few months of listening to Aaron Rodgers, I, as a Lions fan, am tempted to say, “This is gonna be easier than I thought.” But years of rooting for the Lions have taught me to never say such a thing," one fan joked.

"You just cemented his 3rd straight MVP with this talk. He'll do something ridiculous against Detroit like complete 12 passes for 436 yards and 6 TDs," another fan responded.

Perhaps we'll see Blu at some Packers games this fall.