NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Offseason Decision

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Russell Wilson reportedly has big plans for his offseason.

The Denver Broncos quarterback, who is having arguably the worst season of his career (and there's not much to argue about there), is planning on revamping his entire routine.

"After a disappointing and frustrating 2022, #Broncos QB Russell Wilson plans to examine and potentially overhaul his entire routine," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted.

It will be interesting to see if Wilson is truly "fixable."

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the offseason plan.

"so your saying doing high knees on the plane didn’t get the team fired up?" one fan joked.

"1. Moving his office into a supply closet. 2. Walking instead of riding," one fan joked.

"It’s the time for resolutions. Hopefully this one lasts past February…" one fan added.

"Maybe it's not the routine that's the issue, just saying," another fan wrote.

"Maybe it's a good thing that he's able to look within himself and see he's the problem," one fan added.

Wilson will have a new head coach to work with, at least. The Broncos are planning on being extremely aggressive in their coaching search.

Only time will tell if Wilson is truly capable of making a change.