NFL World Reacts To Ryan Leaf's Controversial Suggestion

KNOXVILLE, TN - AUGUST 31: Ryan Leaf walking off the field before a college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia State Panthers on August 31, 2019, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

While on "The Straight Line" podcast this week, former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf suggested the league postpones the final week of the regular season.

"You can't ask the Buffalo Bills, without knowing how their teammate is doing, to go out and play a very meaningful game against the New England Patriots to solidify their No. 2 seed in the playoffs," Leaf said. "None of that means anything if Damar Hamlin's status worsens at all."

Leaf thinks the NFL can easily delay the playoffs by a week and get rid of "that silly Pro Bowl flag football game."

The responses to Leaf's suggestion are mixed.

"Can we get real for a second lol this isn’t gonna happen," one person said.

"Accurate," another person wrote. "They don’t care more than the money, so they won’t, but everything Ryan says here is accurate."

"They just executed the emergency medical protocol that was put in place and had the medical expertise present to enact it that saved a player’s life so the league probably deserves some recognition for that," ESPN's Ed Werder tweeted.

Leaf made some fair arguments, but the NFL will not postpone Week 18.