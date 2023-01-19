NFL World Reacts To Saints' Rumored Trade Demand

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Sean Payton said earlier this week that the New Orleans Saints want a mid to late first-round pick as draft compensation for the head coach.

However, the Saints reportedly have a higher asking price.

According to The Times-Picayune's Jeff Duncan, general manager Mickey Loomis wants two first-round picks in a package akin to what the Raiders received for Jon Gruden in 2002.

Payton is also seeking an annual salary in the $20-25 million range, which would surpass Sean McVay as the highest-paid NFL coach.

The Saints' reported asking price is notable two days after Payton told Colin Cowherd otherwise.

Fans are drawing a line and hoping their teams don't meet that steep demand.

Per Duncan, Loomis is willing to wait another year if he doesn't receive the desired compensation.

Multiple teams have still expressed interest in the former Super Bowl champion. Payton interviewed with the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos this week earlier this week and will meet with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday.

A team would have to feel awfully confident in Payton revitalizing the franchise to give two first-round selections and a record-setting contract.