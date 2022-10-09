NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday

FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend.

ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend.

Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice.

Ponder showed off her green power suit on Instagram on Sunday afternoon.

"Picture day 📸: @ricciardiphotography," she wrote.

Well done, Sam.

"This suit 😍," one fan wrote.

"Power suit (aka bad b—-h ) ha," another fan joked.

"You guys look incredible. 🔥 ❤️," another fan wrote on Instagram.

ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" airs from 10 a.m. E.T. to 1 p.m. E.T. leading up to the games.