NFL World Reacts To Saquon Barkley Postgame Video
Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.
But the Giants didn't do too much celebrating following the win. They're already focusing on the Eagles.
Barkley was already watching some Eagles film on the flight home on Sunday night.
"This team is laser focused," Dov Kleiman tweeted.
The NFL world is impressed.
"That’s my team," one fan wrote.
"'Laser focused' while they are literally messing around on a plane," one fan added.
"Study all that film cuz it won’t matter," another fan wrote.
"It’s quite clear that he’s watching the tape from the game he just played in… what sense would it make for him to watch eagles tape without watching the game he played in lol," another fan added.
The Giants and the Eagles are set to play on Saturday night.