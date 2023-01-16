NFL World Reacts To Saquon Barkley Postgame Video

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on October 03, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

But the Giants didn't do too much celebrating following the win. They're already focusing on the Eagles.

Barkley was already watching some Eagles film on the flight home on Sunday night.

"This team is laser focused," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

The NFL world is impressed.

"That’s my team," one fan wrote.

"'Laser focused' while they are literally messing around on a plane," one fan added.

"Study all that film cuz it won’t matter," another fan wrote.

"It’s quite clear that he’s watching the tape from the game he just played in… what sense would it make for him to watch eagles tape without watching the game he played in lol," another fan added.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 02: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on during the game against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Giants and the Eagles are set to play on Saturday night.