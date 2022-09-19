NFL World Reacts To Saquon Barkley's Postgame News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on October 03, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are off to a surprising 2-0 start on the 2022 regular season.

First-year head coach Brian Daboll has to be feeling pretty good this weekend.

According to Giants running back Saquon Barkley, the team's first-year head coach has his own postgame locker room celebration song.

It's not what you'd expect.

Hey, whatever works...

"That’s MY coach!" one fan wrote.

"This is the energy we giants fans have been begging for," one fan added.

"No matter where your from. Hip Hop is for everyone!!" one fan added.

Good for you, Brian Daboll.