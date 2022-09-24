NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Daniel Snyder News

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Redskins at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Dan Snyder's days with the Washington Commanders could soon be coming to an end.

According to a report, multiple NFL owners are considering trying to "oust" Snyder from the NFL owners group.

Two options are being considered: voting Snyder out of the NFL ownership ranks or convincing him to sell the team. The latter seems like the more obvious path forward.

"From our story: Multiple owners said they believe serious consideration may be given to attempting to oust Daniel Snyder from the ownership ranks, either by convincing him to sell his franchise or by voting to remove him. One owner said: 'He needs to sell,'" tweets Mark Maske.

Fans have been awaiting this for a while. However, there's still plenty of work to be done.

Here's what NFL fans are saying about the latest Dan Snyder news:

"Don’t give me hope," Brad Woodle said on Twitter.

"Ideally I’m sure they’d love to get Snyder out first, and then Mark Davis," Cal Canha said on Twitter.

"For the sake of my hometown I pray that this comes to fruition. People don’t understand how thoroughly this guy eviscerated that organization. When Snyder purchased the team, they had a valuation comparable to the Cowboys, they were, by a million miles, the most popular brand in," said Teth-Adam, via Twitter.

Fans are on board to remove Dan Snyder from ownership. Now, it's up to the remaining owners to springboard this into action.