NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Disturbing Arrest

An NFL wide receiver has reportedly been arrested on disturbing charges on Saturday.

According to a report from ESPN, an Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has been arrested for allegedly fighting a police officer.

Cameron Batson, currently on Atlanta's practice squad, was reportedly arrested early on Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Atlanta Police Department, Batson was pulled over around 2 a.m. Saturday after speeding and failing to maintain his lane on an interstate. Police said Batson was determined to be intoxicated by an officer before the situation turned physical after the wide receiver allegedly resisted arrest.

During the altercation, according to police, the officer fired his gun, hitting no one, before Batson got back into his truck and drove away. Police say he crashed the truck, fled on foot and was found hiding by police and arrested.

Batson, 27, has been in the league since 2018. He previously played for the Tennessee Titans.