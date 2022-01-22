NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Jim Caldwell News

On Friday morning, a report from ESPN suggested that former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell turned down an opportunity to interview with two teams.

According to the report from Dan Graziano, Caldwell declined interviews for the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings. Graziano also predicted that Caldwell would land the Chicago Bears head coaching opening.

24 hours later, Caldwell took to Twitter with a statement claiming that report was not true. “I would like to correct an erroneous report that I turned down opportunities to interview for the head coaching job with Minnesota and Las Vegas,” he said.

It didn’t take long for fans to show their opinions on social media. Fans commended Caldwell for clearing up the error, while ripping the media.

“And this is how you do that,” NFL writer Nick Baumgardner said giving praise to Caldwell for his statement.

and this is how you do that. https://t.co/MTzkMxhanB — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) January 22, 2022

“Wow,” one analyst said. “That was a pretty specific report to get wrong citing two teams turned down and that Caldwell was already reaching out to staff for an assumed job.”

Wow. That was a pretty specific report to get wrong citing two teams turned down and that Caldwell was already reaching out to staff for an assumed job. Quite a development: https://t.co/MkiJP9T9sN — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) January 22, 2022

Other fans pointed out that Caldwell became the frontrunner for the Bears job based on Graziano’s report.

“The idea that Caldwell was a favorite for the Bears was largely based on this rumor,” one fan said.

The idea that Caldwell was a favorite for the Bears was largely based on this rumor. https://t.co/cJ2WsYZHAy — Andrew Dannehy (@ADannehy) January 22, 2022

Nearly two weeks after most of these job openings came available, they’re all still up for grabs.

Will Caldwell finally get his chance again?