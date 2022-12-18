NFL World Reacts To Scandalous Ex-Cheerleader Photos

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 14: Washington Redskins cheerleaders stretch out before dancing during an NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 14, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. The Washington Redskins won, 41-10. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Lawyers representing former Washington Commanders cheerleaders are demanding the removal of some controversial photos.

According to a report, the lawyers are demanding that Republicans remove their scandalous photos of the ex-Washington cheerleaders from their report.

The U.S. Congress investigated the Washington Commanders NFL franchise for workplace behavior.

"Lawyers for more than 40 former Washington Commanders employees are demanding that House Republicans remove "sexualized and salacious photographs" of the NFL team's cheerleaders featured in a GOP-written memo about the football team," NBC News reported this week.

Fans are understandably disturbed by the news.

"The Party of Family folks..." one fan wrote.

"Who took the photos and who commissioned the photography ? Who decided on the outfits to be worn ? Who paid the employees ? Yeah right," one fan added.

"Farm animals have more family values than these freaks AND are so much more decent," another fan added.

It's been a brutal couple of years for the Washington NFL franchise. This is the latest blow.

LANDOVER - NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Jason Campbell #17, of the Washington Redskins, hands the ball to runningback Ladell Betts #46 in the fourth quarter of a game on November 26, 2006 against the Carolina Panthers at Fedex Field in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by: Diamond Images/Getty Images)

Hopefully the Republicans take up the ex-Washington Commanders lawyers on their demand.

The photos should not be out there in any form at this point.