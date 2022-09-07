NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay's Wife's Racy Photo

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams greets his fiance Veronika Khomyn before the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are ready to get their Super Bowl repeat season going.

Thursday night, McVay and the Rams are set to kick off against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the first game of the 2022 regular season.

It should be a fun one.

McVay's had an eventful offseason, as the Super Bowl-winning head coach married his longtime fiancee, Veronika Khomyn.

Veronika, a Ukraine native, met Sean while she was in school in the Washington, D.C. area. He was coaching the then-Redskins at the time.

The happy couple enjoyed some time near the sea this offseason.

It's a fit couple, that's for sure.

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams greets his fiance Veronika Khomyn as his mother, Cindy McVay looks on before the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

We'll be seeing Veronika in the stands of Thursday night's game against Buffalo.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.