NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton, Cardinals Update

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts before the NFC Divisional Playoff against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Another team has entered the Sean Payton sweepstakes.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Arizona Cardinals received permission to interview the former New Orleans Saints head coach.

The Saints also granted the Denver Broncos permission to interview Payton, who said Sunday that he already spoke to the organization's ownership. He can't begin interviewing until Tuesday.

Some insiders remain dubious of Payton going to the Cardinals when reacting to the news.

"I'll be stunned if Sean Payton goes to the Arizona Cardinals," Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune wrote.

"If the Cardinals end up being the team that pays Sean Payton huge money, I'll be floored," Fansided's Matt Verderame stated.

Since Payton remains under contract through 2024, the Cardinals would owe the Saints draft-pick compensation. Saints fans crossed their fingers for the improbable possibility of receiving Arizona's No. 3 pick this April.

The Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury the day after completing a 4-13 season. They'll likely begin 2023 without Kyler Murray, who tore his ACL on Dec. 12.

Yet they made the playoffs in 2021, so Payton could be intrigued by leading Murray and Co. to a turnaround. However, the former Super Bowl champion said he'll most likely remain a FOX studio analyst this year.

Per Peter Schrager of FOX Sports, the Houston Texans also requested to interview Payton.