NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton, Panthers News

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers have a head coaching vacancy and former Saints coach Sean Payton will reportedly be at the top of owner David Tepper's wish list.

However, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, it's difficult to see the Saints letting their former head coach go to a divisional rival.

After all, the Saints still control Payton's rights, as he retired from the team while under contract.

"Sean Payton will likely be at the top of this list, just like he is going to be at the top of every list. But hard to imagine any world in which the #Saints -- who have his rights until 2024 -- would be cool sending Payton to a division rival," Rapoport reports.

The NFL world continues to speculate about Payton's next job. Many believed he would land with the Cowboys, but it's tough to see Dallas making a change right now.

"Shitdddddd. Give us that number one pick and he’s theirs," one Saints fan joked.

"Just hypothetically speaking tho, Payton with these weapons......." one fan added.

"Saints get No. 1 overall pick next year, Sean Payton gets $100M to coach Carolina, who says no," another fan added.

"If y’all ain’t throwing picks you are not getting Peyton!" one fan added.

Payton, a Super Bowl-winning head coach, will be in great demand moving forward.

It's just tough to see him landing in Carolina.