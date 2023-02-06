NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Salary News
Sean Payton is going to be a very rich man coaching the Denver Broncos.
According to a report from NBC Sports' Peter King, the Broncos head coach will be getting close to $20 million per season to coach the franchise.
Payton's salary will reportedly land "in the neighborhood" of $18 million per year.
Good for Sean Payton.
"That Walmart money is stupid," one fan wrote.
"Did the saints dominate the nfl or something," another fan wondered.
"Russel Wilson better be cooking 5 star gourmet meals sheesh," one fan added.
"He’s the ONLY coach that can get them to a Super Bowl," another fan wrote.
Is it worth it for Denver?