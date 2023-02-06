NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Salary News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 25: Sean Payton former head coach of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the third quarter of an NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on October 25, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Sean Payton is going to be a very rich man coaching the Denver Broncos.

According to a report from NBC Sports' Peter King, the Broncos head coach will be getting close to $20 million per season to coach the franchise.

Payton's salary will reportedly land "in the neighborhood" of $18 million per year.

Good for Sean Payton.

"That Walmart money is stupid," one fan wrote.

"Did the saints dominate the nfl or something," another fan wondered.

"Russel Wilson better be cooking 5 star gourmet meals sheesh," one fan added.

"He’s the ONLY coach that can get them to a Super Bowl," another fan wrote.

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Is it worth it for Denver?